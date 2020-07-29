OU football: Kansas City running back Damien Williams opts out of 2020 season

Kansas City running back and former Sooner Damien Williams opted out of playing in the 2020 NFL season, the team announced Wednesday.
Statement from GM Brett Veach“Damien Williams informed the club of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season." pic.twitter.com/dEQ2sUs9u2— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 29, 2020
Williams joined Kansas City in 2018 after a four-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins. He ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers in February.
Williams played for Oklahoma from 2012–13 before being dismissed from the team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.