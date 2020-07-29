You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kansas City running back Damien Williams opts out of 2020 season

  • Updated
Damien Williams with the Sooners

FILE: Oklahoma running back Damien Williams is taken down by UTEP defensive lineman James Davidson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012, in El Paso, Texas.

 Mark Lambie, Associated Press

Kansas City running back and former Sooner Damien Williams opted out of playing in the 2020 NFL season, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams joined Kansas City in 2018 after a four-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins. He ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Williams played for Oklahoma from 2012–13 before being dismissed from the team.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

