OU football: JUCO 3-star Justin Harrington signs with Sooners

The Sooners have added another three-star to its 2020 class.
Three-star JUCO safety Justin Harrington committed to the Sooners Wednesday afternoon.
Justin Harrington | @showwdell_3#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Find out more about Harrington below. For The Daily's full coverage of signing day, go here.
School: Bakersfield College (Bakersfield, California)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: In his two years playing safety at Bakersfield College, Harrington has racked up seven interceptions. The Raleigh, North Carolina native is listed as 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and chose the Sooners over seven other offers, a list that includes Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.