OU football: JUCO 3-star Justin Harrington signs with Sooners

  • Updated
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners have added another three-star to its 2020 class.

Three-star JUCO safety Justin Harrington committed to the Sooners Wednesday afternoon.

Find out more about Harrington below. For The Daily's full coverage of signing day, go here. 

School: Bakersfield College (Bakersfield, California)

Stars: 3

Hudl: WATCH  

About: In his two years playing safety at Bakersfield College, Harrington has racked up seven interceptions. The Raleigh, North Carolina native is listed as 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and chose the Sooners over seven other offers, a list that includes Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

