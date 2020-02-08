You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jordan Smallwood catches touchdown pass in XFL debut

Jordan Smallwood

Senior wide receiver Jordan Smallwood raises his hand to the sky after a touchdown during the game against Ohio State Sept. 9.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Sooner and Los Angeles Wildcats wide receiver Jordan Smallwood began his XFL career on the right foot on Saturday afternoon with a touchdown catch in his team's 37-17 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

Smallwood's scoring grab gave his team a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter, and he finished the day with three catches for 28 yards and a two-point conversion.

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Smallwood played at OU from 2014-2017, where he amassed 186 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

After going undrafted upon the conclusion of his time in Norman, Smallwood bounced around the NFL with Kansas City, San Francisco, Detroit, and the Los Angeles Chargers before finding his new home in the XFL.

