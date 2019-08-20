OU football: Jordan Parker reflects on recovering from injuries, reports physical and mental growth

For some athletes, tearing an anterior cruciate ligament is among the hardest injuries to recover from.
But not for Jordan Parker.
After a 2016 freshman season where he started the final eight games at cornerback and tallied three pass break ups and 36 total tackles, Parker was supposed to be a key player in the 2017 Sooner secondary. During the team's season opener against UTEP, he suffered the ACL tear while blocking for a punt return.
The injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, but Parker had fought more serious battles with his body before.
In the summer of 2016, Parker was diagnosed with a birth defect called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which gave him an abnormal heartbeat. After two surgeries, Parker was cleared to play prior to the season. The experience gave Parker a different perspective on what recovering from a knee injury would be.
“At the end of the day, I think back then (before the knee injury) was just the beginning of something, so I don’t feel like I fell behind at that time," Parker said. "That wasn’t one of my lower moments, because once you go through two heart surgeries you really don’t look at some things being a serious injury.”
After missing his whole sophomore season and starting only one game during his junior season, the past two years have been tumultuous for Parker.
“You can’t ever let it weigh you down,” Parker said. “That’s when things start to go wrong and you start to find yourself in different places mentally and physically. That was the main thing with everyone in my corner, to just stay on a positive note.”
With new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, the Sooners have implemented many changes to the defensive side of the ball. Grinch's scheme primarily focuses on playing with speed and forcing turnovers.
After being moved to safety for the 2018 season, Grinch has slotted Parker back at corner for 2019. With starter Tre Norwood suffering a torn ACL of his own, Parker may have more opportunity to return to his 2016 form.
"I feel 100 times better than I ever have," Parker said. "With everything I've been through, it took a lot. Mentally I've grown in a lot of ways, and obviously I had a lot of time off so I've physically grown."
