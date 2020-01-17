You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jordan Parker enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Jordan Parker

Redshirt junior defensive back Jordan Parker walks into the stadium in Lawrence before the game against Kansas Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Parker has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Parker had an up and down career in Norman, starting with his 2016 freshman campaign. He played in 10 games and started the Sooners' final eight contests, showing lots of promise as a true freshman. He tore his ACL in the season opener in 2018 and has dealt with health problems since.

In 2019, Parker appeared in five games and recorded six total tackles. His final game came against West Virginia on Oct. 19, 2019.

Parker is part of a recent exodus of defensive players to the transfer portal, as Ryan Jones, Levi Draper and Mark Jackson have all entered their names this week.

