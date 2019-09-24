OU football: Jonathan Perkins enters transfers portal, per report

Freshman linebacker Jonathan Perkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
True freshman #Sooners LB Jonathan Perkins has entered the transfer portal. He’s made no appearances this season so far.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) September 24, 2019
Perkins, a San Bernardino, California, native, was a former three-star recruit and the 31st ranked player from the state of California per Rivals. He committed to Oklahoma on April 18, 2018.
He has not made any appearances in the Sooners' first three games. In high school Perkins held 24 total offers, including offers from Tennessee, Auburn and Oregon.
