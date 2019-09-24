You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jonathan Perkins enters transfers portal, per report

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Freshman linebacker Jonathan Perkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Perkins, a San Bernardino, California, native, was a former three-star recruit and the 31st ranked player from the state of California per Rivals. He committed to Oklahoma on April 18, 2018.

He has not made any appearances in the Sooners' first three games. In high school Perkins held 24 total offers, including offers from Tennessee, Auburn and Oregon.

