OU football: Jon-Michael Terry to miss rest of season with lower-body injury

Jon-Michael Terry

Redshirt junior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry makes a tackle during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury and will go through surgery, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday afternoon.

Riley announced the injury happened in practice leading up to the No. 5 Sooners' 52-14 win over West Virginia on Saturday. Terry was in street clothes on the sidelines during the game.

In six games, Terry has tallied 16 total tackles. 

Kickoff for Oklahoma against Kansas State will be at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 26 on ABC.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

