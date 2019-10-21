OU football: Jon-Michael Terry to miss rest of season with lower-body injury

Redshirt junior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury and will go through surgery, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday afternoon.
Jon-Michael Terry will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury, Lincoln Riley announces.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 21, 2019
Riley announced the injury happened in practice leading up to the No. 5 Sooners' 52-14 win over West Virginia on Saturday. Terry was in street clothes on the sidelines during the game.
In six games, Terry has tallied 16 total tackles.
Kickoff for Oklahoma against Kansas State will be at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 26 on ABC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.