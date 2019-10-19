OU football: Jon-Michael Terry not suited up for Sooners vs West Virginia

Redshirt junior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry is not suited up ahead of the No. 5 Sooners' match against West Virginia.
Some pregame #Sooners notes:— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) October 19, 2019
- DL Isaiah Thomas not suited
- OLB Jon-Michael Terry in street clothes
- DB Robert Barnes is suited after not being dressed last week. Has played 4 games.
Assuming Nik Bonitto will get his first-career start today for #OU w/ JMT out.
Terry has started all six games at outside linebacker this season, and he has accumulated 16 tackles.
Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.