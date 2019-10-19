You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jon-Michael Terry not suited up for Sooners vs West Virginia

Jon-Michael Terry

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry celebrates during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Redshirt junior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry is not suited up ahead of the No. 5 Sooners' match against West Virginia.

Terry has started all six games at outside linebacker this season, and he has accumulated 16 tackles.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

