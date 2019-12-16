OU football: Joe Mixon to receive jersey from Tom Brady

Following a stellar outing in which he turned 25 carries into 136 yards in Sunday's showdown with the New England Patriots, former Sooner and current Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was promised a jersey from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Mixon took to Twitter after the game on Sunday, saying that he couldn't believe that he got to shake hands and chat with Brady after the Bengals 34-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Mixon also admitted that he wanted to ask Brady for his jersey but was too scared.
Bruh.. I still can’t believe I shook @TomBrady hand today and had a lil conversation with him😂 I ain’t gone lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask🤦🏽♂️😂— ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 16, 2019
Brady responded to Mixon on Monday morning, commending him for his effort on Sunday and telling him that him that he would send a jersey his way.
Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way! https://t.co/U2Et9XYgzK— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2019
Mixon quickly replied to Brady, sharing his appreciation for the hall of fame quarterback.
Oh man!! I’m lost for words😁 Appreciate you 🐐 #BayLegend https://t.co/3yG18pzpSI— ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 16, 2019
The Bengals rusher went on to say how blessed he feels to be a part of the NFL, and how Brady's generous gift means a lot to him.
Bro @TomBrady just made my Year😂this is crazy! Man I’m so blessed to be playing this game! Just know one is on the way for ya brotha💯— ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 16, 2019
Mixon is in the middle of a late season resurgence, having topped 100 rushing yards in consecutive games after doing so just one other time this season. The third-year tailback's performance has been the bright spot in what has been a rough season for 1-13 Cincinnati.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick had high praise for Mixon after the game, saying "He probably is the best back in the league."
Bill Belichick with some extremely high praise for Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who had 25 carries for 136 yards and three catches for 20 yards: "Mixon is maybe the best back in the league. He probably is the best back in the league. He runs so hard. He's so hard to tackle."— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 15, 2019
Mixon will look to garner more praise from legends such as Brady and Belichick when the Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins at noon CT Sunday on CBS.
