You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Joe Mixon to receive jersey from Tom Brady

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Joe Mixon

Former Sooner football player Joe Mixon watches the team warm up before the season opener Sept. 2, 2017. Mixon currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Following a stellar outing in which he turned 25 carries into 136 yards in Sunday's showdown with the New England Patriots, former Sooner and current Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was promised a jersey from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Mixon took to Twitter after the game on Sunday, saying that he couldn't believe that he got to shake hands and chat with Brady after the Bengals 34-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Mixon also admitted that he wanted to ask Brady for his jersey but was too scared.

Brady responded to Mixon on Monday morning, commending him for his effort on Sunday and telling him that him that he would send a jersey his way.

Mixon quickly replied to Brady, sharing his appreciation for the hall of fame quarterback.

The Bengals rusher went on to say how blessed he feels to be a part of the NFL, and how Brady's generous gift means a lot to him.

Mixon is in the middle of a late season resurgence, having topped 100 rushing yards in consecutive games after doing so just one other time this season. The third-year tailback's performance has been the bright spot in what has been a rough season for 1-13 Cincinnati.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had high praise for Mixon after the game, saying "He probably is the best back in the league."

Mixon will look to garner more praise from legends such as Brady and Belichick when the Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins at noon CT Sunday on CBS. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments