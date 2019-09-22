OU football: Joe Mixon scores first touchdown of season, Kyler Murray throws 2 interceptions in week 3 of Sooners in the NFL

On Sunday afternoon of the week three NFL season, 15 former Sooners took the field.
Notable Performances:
After a disappointing open in two weeks of his season, Cincinnati Bengals' running back Joe Mixon impressed against the Bills with 15 carries for 61 yards, as well as two receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown.
TOUCHDOWN, @Bengals! It's all tied up after this @andydalton14 & @Joe_MainMixon connection. #SeizeTheDEY— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch FREE on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/u2Gxm8pqNa
.@Joe_MainMixon gains 33 yards into Bills territory on this perfectly executed screen by the @Bengals! #SeizeTheDEY #CINvsBUF— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch FREE on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/0fJZ9I9khe
Despite battling through injury to start the season, New York Giants' wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a fantastic day, bringing in seven receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.
This is why we call @Daniel_Jones10 Danny Dimes. @sterl_shep3 #GiantsPride #NYGvsTB— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch FREE on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/2Ly90mC9d0
Other Performances:
ARI QB, Kyler Murray: 30-43 for 173 YDS, 2 TDS, 2 INTS, 8 CAR, 69 YDS
.@K1 rolls right and throws across the field to @DavidJohnson31 and he fights in for a @AZCardinals TD! #RedSea #CARvsAZ— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch FREE on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/4gwrACJYb6
BAL WR, Marquise Brown: 2 REC, 49 YDS
BAL TE, Mark Andrews: 3 REC, 15 YDS
KC TE, Blake Bell: 1 REC, 1 YD
PHI RT, Lane Johnson: Started in 27-24 loss vs. Detroit.
BUF RT, Cody Ford: Started in 21-17 win vs. Cincinnati.
BAL RT, Orlando Brown: Started in 28-33 loss at Kansas City.
BUF DT, Jordan Phillips: 3 SOLO
CIN LB, Jordan Evans: 1 SOLO
BAL S, Tony Jefferson: 8 TOT, 7 SOLO
HOU WR, Kenny Stills: 4 REC, 89 YDS
CAR LT, Daryl Williams: Started at LT in 38-20 win at Arizona.
CAR DT, Gerald McCoy: 2 SOLO
