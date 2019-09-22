You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Joe Mixon scores first touchdown of season, Kyler Murray throws 2 interceptions in week 3 of Sooners in the NFL

Joe Mixon

Former Sooner football player Joe Mixon watches the team warm up before the season opener Sept. 2, 2017. Mixon currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

On Sunday afternoon of the week three NFL season, 15 former Sooners took the field.

Notable Performances:

After a disappointing open in two weeks of his season, Cincinnati Bengals' running back Joe Mixon impressed against the Bills with 15 carries for 61 yards, as well as two receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Despite battling through injury to start the season, New York Giants' wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a fantastic day, bringing in seven receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Other Performances:

ARI QB, Kyler Murray: 30-43 for 173 YDS, 2 TDS, 2 INTS, 8 CAR, 69 YDS

BAL WR, Marquise Brown: 2 REC, 49 YDS

BAL TE, Mark Andrews: 3 REC, 15 YDS

KC TE, Blake Bell: 1 REC, 1 YD

PHI RT, Lane Johnson: Started in 27-24 loss vs. Detroit.

BUF RT, Cody Ford: Started in 21-17 win vs. Cincinnati.

BAL RT, Orlando Brown: Started in 28-33 loss at Kansas City.

BUF DT, Jordan Phillips: 3 SOLO

CIN LB, Jordan Evans: 1 SOLO

BAL S, Tony Jefferson: 8 TOT, 7 SOLO

HOU WR, Kenny Stills: 4 REC, 89 YDS

CAR LT, Daryl Williams: Started at LT in 38-20 win at Arizona.

CAR DT, Gerald McCoy: 2 SOLO

