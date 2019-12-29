You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Joe Mixon has huge game, Kyler Murray makes history, Sooners in the NFL week 17

Joe Mixon

Former OU player Joe Mixon stands outside the "Salute to Stoops" event April 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A total of 19 former Sooners took the field for week 17 of the 2019 NFL season. Here's a look at some of the more notable performances:

Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals running back carried the ball 26 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns while also catching one pass for 14 yards in his team's 33-23 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The contest was Mixon's first game with multiple rushing touchdowns this season and he also garnered the highest single-game rushing yard total of his career. With the performance, Mixon recorded 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive season.

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 26 of his 42 pass attempts for 327 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while fumbling twice in his team's 31-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite the sour defeat, Murray made history on Sunday, becoming just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 3,500 or more yards and run for 500 or more yards in a season, and the only player besides Cam Newton in 2011 to accomplish the feat as a rookie.

Damien Williams

The Kansas City running back tallied 12 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns and caught 4 passes for 30 yards in his team's 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Williams' 84-yard scoring sprint in the third quarter was his second longest touchdown run of the season behind his 91-yard dash against the Minnesota Vikings in week nine. 

Dede Westbrook

The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver caught 7 passes for 72 yards, one touchdown, and a two point conversion in his team's 38-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

Westbrook's stellar showing put the finishing touches on his second consecutive season with at least 600 receiving yards.

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 12 of his 27 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing four times for 29 yards in his team's 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite Mayfield's valiant effort, it was a rough finish for a Browns squad that failed to fulfill high expectations in 2019.

Other NFL performances:

Washington running back Adrian Peterson had 13 carries for 78 yards.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught two passes for 15 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson helped limit New York Giants defensive linemen to one-half sack.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught five passes for 39 yards.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford helped hold New York Jets defensive linemen to zero sacks.

Washington cornerback Aaron Colvin made four solo tackles.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped limit Pittsburgh Steelers defensive linemen to one sack.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy made three tackles.

Washington punter Tress Way punted four times for 227 yards with an average of  56.8 yards per punt. 

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had one solo tackle and two total takedowns.

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped limit New Orleans Saints defensive linemen to two sacks. 

Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert made one field goal and two of his three extra point attempts.

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans helped hold Arizona Cardinals defensive linemen to zero sacks. 

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans made one solo tackle.

