OU football: Joe Mixon has huge game, Kyler Murray makes history, Sooners in the NFL week 17

A total of 19 former Sooners took the field for week 17 of the 2019 NFL season. Here's a look at some of the more notable performances:
Joe Mixon
The Cincinnati Bengals running back carried the ball 26 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns while also catching one pass for 14 yards in his team's 33-23 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Joe Mixon has 76 rushing yards and a touchdown so far in the first quarter.He's also gone over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second-straight season.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/0r4GiuuJSj— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2019
That's 2⃣ touchdowns and 1⃣2⃣5⃣ rushing yards now on the day for Joe Mixon.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mfsl5v0BLr— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2019
The contest was Mixon's first game with multiple rushing touchdowns this season and he also garnered the highest single-game rushing yard total of his career. With the performance, Mixon recorded 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive season.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 26 of his 42 pass attempts for 327 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while fumbling twice in his team's 31-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
.@k1 up the seam to Dan Arnold for the TD! #RedSea📺: #AZvsLAR on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/66esybf9Ap— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019
Kyler ties it up with a toss to Damiere Byrd! @K1 #RedSea📺: #AZvsLAR on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/3ZleCoL81w— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019
Despite the sour defeat, Murray made history on Sunday, becoming just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 3,500 or more yards and run for 500 or more yards in a season, and the only player besides Cam Newton in 2011 to accomplish the feat as a rookie.
Damien Williams
The Kansas City running back tallied 12 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns and caught 4 passes for 30 yards in his team's 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Damien Williams refuses to go down.84 yards to the house! #ChiefsKingdom📺: #LACvsKC on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/FO2DlEvUBd— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019
#DameDash won't be denied! pic.twitter.com/An1kiyMZFt— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 29, 2019
Williams' 84-yard scoring sprint in the third quarter was his second longest touchdown run of the season behind his 91-yard dash against the Minnesota Vikings in week nine.
Dede Westbrook
The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver caught 7 passes for 72 yards, one touchdown, and a two point conversion in his team's 38-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Minshew on the run for his third TD pass of the day! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/1cEw4Ocoum— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2019
Westbrook's stellar showing put the finishing touches on his second consecutive season with at least 600 receiving yards.
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 12 of his 27 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing four times for 29 yards in his team's 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
.@BakerMayfield launches deep to put the @Browns up early! #CLEvsCIN #Browns📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/Xv34zzG7LF— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019
Jarvis Landry over the top for the 56-yard TD! #Browns @God_Son80 @BakerMayfield📺: #CLEvsCIN on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/o8Nt0npidg— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019
.@bakermayfield ➡️ @obj for six! pic.twitter.com/OG3pCnVLly— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2019
Despite Mayfield's valiant effort, it was a rough finish for a Browns squad that failed to fulfill high expectations in 2019.
Other NFL performances:
Washington running back Adrian Peterson had 13 carries for 78 yards.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught two passes for 15 yards.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson helped limit New York Giants defensive linemen to one-half sack.
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught five passes for 39 yards.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford helped hold New York Jets defensive linemen to zero sacks.
Washington cornerback Aaron Colvin made four solo tackles.
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped limit Pittsburgh Steelers defensive linemen to one sack.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy made three tackles.
Washington punter Tress Way punted four times for 227 yards with an average of 56.8 yards per punt.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had one solo tackle and two total takedowns.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped limit New Orleans Saints defensive linemen to two sacks.
Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert made one field goal and two of his three extra point attempts.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans helped hold Arizona Cardinals defensive linemen to zero sacks.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans made one solo tackle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.