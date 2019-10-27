OU football: Joe Mixon has big game, Baker Mayfield struggles in loss to Patriots in Week 8 of Sooners in the NFL

13 former Sooners took the field in week eight of the 2019 NFL season. Here’s a look at two of the more notable performances:
Adrian Peterson
The swift back carried the ball 14 times for 76 yards and caught two passes for 27 more yards in Washington’s 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night. With the performance against his former team, Peterson passed Jerome Bettis and LaDanian Tomlinson for sixth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 13,701 career yards on the ground.
Joe Mixon
After some tough sledding thus far in 2019, Mixon got his season back on track in London on Sunday with 17 carries for 66 yards and four catches for 11 yards and a score. His one yard touchdown reception was the lone bright spot for the Bengals in their 24-10 loss to the Rams.
Great play design by the @Bengals. #SeizeTheDEY@andydalton14 ➡️ @Joe_MainMixon 🙌 #CINvsLAR @NFLUK— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/jjs5i8fjHZ
Baker Mayfield
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and added one carry for 18 yards in the Browns' 27-13 loss to the Patriots.
Other NFL Performances:
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 19 of his 33 passes for 220 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson held Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson to one sack.
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills caught three passes for 22 yards.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford held Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham to one sack.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy made two solo tackles.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had one and a half sacks and one tackle for a loss.
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Daryl Williams held 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to zero sacks.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had one sack and one tackle for a loss.
Washington punter Tress Way punted two times for 107 yards with an average of 53.5 yards per punt.
Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert converted his only field goal attempt and both of his extra point opportunities.
