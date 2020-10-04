OU football: Joe Mixon explodes for 3 touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb grabs 2 scores, Sooners in the NFL week 4

During week four of the 2020 NFL season, 19 former Sooners took the field on Sunday afternoon.
Here are some of the notable performances:
Joe Mixon
The Cincinnati Bengals running back had 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Mixon also had six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Cincinnati, JO(e)HIO@BudLight | #BudLightCelly📺: #JAXvsCIN LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/OxzyXbUUWe— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 4, 2020
Touchdown #️⃣2️⃣ for @Joe_MainMixon📺: #JAXvsCIN LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/N70b1UOQQ2— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 4, 2020
FEED HIM 🍴📺: #JAXvsCIN LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/FfgEwaCeWv— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 4, 2020
Mixon’s three touchdowns led the Bengals to a 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed one time for three yards along with three punt returns for 26 yards.
Welcome to the NFL @_CeeDeeThree ⭐️Watch now on @NFLonFOX #DallasCowboys | #CLEvsDAL pic.twitter.com/RHNKHvPe5w— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 4, 2020
CeeDee once, CeeDee twice! @_CeeDeeThree gets back in the end zone, watch on @NFLonFOX #DallasCowboys| #CLEvsDAL pic.twitter.com/xdusRKOQ1l— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 4, 2020
Unfortunately for Dallas, Lamb’s effort was not enough, as the Cowboys lost to the Browns, 49-38.
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 19 of 30 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for six yards.
Make that TWO touchdowns for @obj ✌️📺: @foxsports pic.twitter.com/2iPIWWVT2L— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020
HOOOOOOOP📺: @foxsports pic.twitter.com/mkTGfAojrS— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020
Mayfield’s two touchdowns helped Cleveland beat the Dallas Cowboys, 49-38.
Mark Andrews
The Baltimore Ravens tight end had three catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
MANDREWS FOR SEVEN❗️❗️@Mandrews_81 Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/rTspxtMhYe— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020
ANOTHER ONE ❗️❗️@Mandrews_81 | Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/eo5L9i9w0n— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020
Andrews’ scores helped lead the Ravens to a 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 24 of 31 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Murray also rushed six times for 78 yards. Murray did fumble the football once as well.
His first in Red & White. pic.twitter.com/2gXd6z3RHl— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2020
The hesitation by @ckirk 🥶 pic.twitter.com/w59oAK0ykw— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2020
Murray’s three touchdowns were not sufficient though, as the Cardinals lost, 31-21, to the Carolina Panthers.
Adrian Peterson
The Detroit Lions running back had 11 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.
🚨 GROWN MAN TD 🚨@AdrianPeterson #NOvsDET | 📺 FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/qNalP9CXiI— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 4, 2020
Despite Peterson’s effort, the Lions lost, 35-29, to the New Orleans Saints.
Kenny Stills
The Houston Texans wide receiver had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
DW4 with the LASER to Kenny Stills 👀📺: FOX📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/r9D6ffZTGH— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 4, 2020
Stills’ touchdown couldn’t deliver the Texans, as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 31-23.
Other Performances:
Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had two catches for 24 yards.
Bengals defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe had two tackles.
Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had four catches for 86 yards.
Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown helped hold the Washington Football Team to one sack.
Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had two tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and one interception.
Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford helped hold the Raiders to one sack.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had 10 total tackles.
Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection.
Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips had two tackles and one pass deflection.
Vikings offensive lineman Dru Samia helped hold the Texans to three sacks.
Washington punter Tress Way had five punts for 229 yards with two inside the 20.
Bills offensive lineman Daryl Williams helped hold the Raiders to one sack.
