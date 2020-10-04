You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Joe Mixon explodes for 3 touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb grabs 2 scores, Sooners in the NFL week 4

Joe Mixon

Redshirt freshman Joe Mixon moves the ball downfield during Saturday night's Bedlam game at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Sooners defeated the Cowboys 58-23 to win the Big 12 championship. 

 Christopher Michie/The Daily

During week four of the 2020 NFL season, 19 former Sooners took the field on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some of the notable performances:

Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals running back had 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Mixon also had six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon’s three touchdowns led the Bengals to a 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed one time for three yards along with three punt returns for 26 yards.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Lamb’s effort was not enough, as the Cowboys lost to the Browns, 49-38.

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 19 of 30 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for six yards.

Mayfield’s two touchdowns helped Cleveland beat the Dallas Cowboys, 49-38.

Mark Andrews

The Baltimore Ravens tight end had three catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrews’ scores helped lead the Ravens to a 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team.

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 24 of 31 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Murray also rushed six times for 78 yards. Murray did fumble the football once as well.

Murray’s three touchdowns were not sufficient though, as the Cardinals lost, 31-21, to the Carolina Panthers.

Adrian Peterson

The Detroit Lions running back had 11 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Peterson’s effort, the Lions lost, 35-29, to the New Orleans Saints.

Kenny Stills

The Houston Texans wide receiver had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. 

Stills’ touchdown couldn’t deliver the Texans, as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 31-23.

Other Performances:

Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had two catches for 24 yards.

Bengals defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe had two tackles.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had four catches for 86 yards.

Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown helped hold the Washington Football Team to one sack.

Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had two tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and one interception.

Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford helped hold the Raiders to one sack.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had 10 total tackles.

Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection.

Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips had two tackles and one pass deflection.

Vikings offensive lineman Dru Samia helped hold the Texans to three sacks.

Washington punter Tress Way had five punts for 229 yards with two inside the 20.

Bills offensive lineman Daryl Williams helped hold the Raiders to one sack.

