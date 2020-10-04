OU football: Joe Mixon breaks out with 3 touchdowns in Bengals' 33-25 win over Jaguars

Former Sooner and current Cincinnati Bengals running-back Joe Mixon had a monstrous outing on Sunday afternoon, carrying the ball 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 33-25 win over Jacksonville.
Mixon also caught the ball six times for 30 receiving yards and one touchdown reception. His performance marks his first big game of the season, as the Bengals’ offensive line has not been able to muster any sort of running lanes for him in previous weeks.
Joe Mixon's final stats:25 attempts151 rushing yards3 TOTAL touchdownsThis is the second time in his career Mixon has rushed for over 150 yards in a game.— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) October 4, 2020
The former Sooner’s first touchdown came on a nine-yard pass from rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.
.@Joe_MainMixon out of the backfield…Touchdown, @Bengals! #SeizeTheDey📺: #JAXvsCIN on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/SPKU1QzDMw— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
On his second score, Mixon ran right for 34-yards, giving the Bengals a 17-13 lead early in the third quarter.
Joe Mixon goes 34-yards to the CRIBIt’s his 2nd TD of the day(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/UIfJiMoAjA— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 4, 2020
For his third and final touchdown of the game, Mixon ran straight down the middle of the Jaguars’ defense and into the endzone for a 23-yard score.
Joe Mixon managers, how you feeling? That's his THIRD TD of the afternoon. 😏pic.twitter.com/edXWsx9Zu2— Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) October 4, 2020
Mixon and Cincinnati's next game is Sunday, Oct.11 at 12:00p.m C.T. on CBS against the Baltimore Ravens (3-1).
