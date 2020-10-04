You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Joe Mixon breaks out with 3 touchdowns in Bengals' 33-25 win over Jaguars

Joe Mixon

Sophomore running back Joe Mixon screams in the endzone after running the ball in for a touchdown in the Bedlam game Dec. 3.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cincinnati Bengals running-back Joe Mixon had a monstrous outing on Sunday afternoon, carrying the ball 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 33-25 win over Jacksonville.

Mixon also caught the ball six times for 30 receiving yards and one touchdown reception. His performance marks his first big game of the season, as the Bengals’ offensive line has not been able to muster any sort of running lanes for him in previous weeks.

The former Sooner’s first touchdown came on a nine-yard pass from rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

On his second score, Mixon ran right for 34-yards, giving the Bengals a 17-13 lead early in the third quarter.

 For his third and final touchdown of the game, Mixon ran straight down the middle of the Jaguars’ defense and into the endzone for a 23-yard score.

Mixon and Cincinnati's next game is Sunday, Oct.11 at 12:00p.m C.T. on CBS against the Baltimore Ravens (3-1).

