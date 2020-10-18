OU football: Joe Mixon and Adrian Peterson score, Baker Mayfield struggles, Sooners in the NFL week 6

During week six of the 2020 NFL season, 10 former Sooners took the field Sunday afternoon.
Here are some of the notable performances:
Joe Mixon
The Cincinnati Bengals running back had 18 rushes for 54 yards along with two catches for 15 yards. He finished with one touchdown.
21-0 📺: #CINvsIND LIVE on FOX pic.twitter.com/X2PxcUeO6x— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 18, 2020
Mixon’s touchdown was not enough, as the Bengals lost 31-27 to the Colts.
Adrian Peterson
The Detroit Lions running back had 15 rushes for 40 yards along with one catch for 18 yards. Peterson was also able to score his second rushing touchdown of the year.
It's an @adrianpeterson TOUCHDOWN!📺: #DETvsJAX on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Qh00dKLKr7 pic.twitter.com/JVxHxYvh53— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020
Peterson’s effort helped the Lions to a 34-16 win over the Jaguars.
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield completed 10 of 18 passes for 119 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had one rush for five yards.
.@bakermayfield ➡️ @CALLME_WOOD📺: #CLEvsPIT on CBS pic.twitter.com/UxWCkz8ntJ— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2020
Mayfield was benched after the third quarter to avoid further aggravating his rib injury from Oct. 11. The Browns lost 38-7.
Other Performances:
Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had four catches for 57 yards.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had two rushes for 23 yards along with one catch for three yards.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had two catches for 21 yards.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had one rush for zero yards.
Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. helped hold the Eagles to three sacks.
Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe had one tackle.
Washington punter Tress Way had one punt for 55 yards.
