OU football: Joe Castiglione tweets about Sooners' 11 a.m. kickoffs

Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione tweeted about the Sooners' frequent 11 a.m. kickoff times.
In the tweet, Castiglione said that Oklahoma pushes for later kickoff times and that they are looking for 'better ways to serve' fans.
Appreciate our fans adjusting for another 11 a.m., game. Although it’s not always readily apparent, we vigorously push for other times, like we did for our opener. (1/2)— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) October 19, 2019
Obviously, the national TV exposure is important but we also fully understand the impact on you. We will continue to explore ways to better serve you. Go #Sooners (2/2)— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) October 19, 2019
The first three games of the season were evening kickoff, but the Sooners are in the midst of a five week stretch of 11 a.m. kickoffs, starting with the Texas Tech game on Sept. 28.
Oklahoma's home match against Iowa State on Nov. 9 is the soonest game that does not yet have an announced kickoff time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.