OU football: Joe Castiglione tweets about Sooners' 11 a.m. kickoffs

Joe Castiglione

Athletic Director Joe Castiglione walks into the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione tweeted about the Sooners' frequent 11 a.m. kickoff times.

In the tweet, Castiglione said that Oklahoma pushes for later kickoff times and that they are looking for 'better ways to serve' fans.

The first three games of the season were evening kickoff, but the Sooners are in the midst of a five week stretch of 11 a.m. kickoffs, starting with the Texas Tech game on Sept. 28. 

Oklahoma's home match against Iowa State on Nov. 9 is the soonest game that does not yet have an announced kickoff time.

