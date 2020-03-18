OU football: Sooners' spring game postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Editor's note: The athletic program clarified that the game was not canceled. It will not be played on April 18, and they are determining if it will he rescheduled.
Oklahoma postponed its spring game due to the coronavirus pandemic. The spring game was initially set for April 18. Athletic director Joe Castiglione announced the cancellation on WWLS to The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel, and then was later made official via OU football's Twitter.
Update on 2020 Spring Game:▪️ Will not occur on April 18 as originally scheduled▪️ TBD on when or if the game will be rescheduledMore ➡️ https://t.co/ZnMFJgZL5p pic.twitter.com/oGrJjd7d8e— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 18, 2020
#Sooners AD Joe Castiglione just announced that the OU Spring Game will be cancelled.— Matt Ravis (@mattravis) March 18, 2020
Just pulled the audio for anybody curious. https://t.co/CaAdPuPGH5— Matt Ravis (@mattravis) March 18, 2020
"I don't see any way (the spring game) is going to happen," Castiglione said. "I can't sit here and tell you when any team is going to be able to get back and have a normal practice. So to sit here and think we're going to have a spring game and not be able to even say when we can return to practice is silly."
Coronavirus has swept the globe and canceled sporting events worldwide. The NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring seasons, and the NBA, NHL and MLS all suspended its seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.