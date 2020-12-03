OU football: Joe Castiglione says new CDC contact tracing guidelines are in place, reduced fan capacity not being considered

OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a Thursday Zoom conference that new CDC contact tracing guidelines have been implemented and are effective immediately for the team. Castiglione also said reducing fan capacity, which has been at 20 percent for this season, is not being seriously considered at the moment.
The guidelines, which will be used to get players back on the field quicker rather than being in a 14-day quarantine period, let asymptomatic players resume activities after 10 days if there's a negative test result. If a player tests negative 48 hours before the end of the seventh day in quarantine, they can be implemented immediately.
"If for whatever reason there's a situation where you need to test earlier, it's allowable in the guidelines," Castiglione said. "And if someone were to test negative, then they could then be released. That's the way I understand it. Some of the situations we face have been really exacerbated by the contact tracing in basically holding athletes out from competition because of contact tracing, and some of them never become symptomatic."
The Sooners are just coming off a week where they had to postpone their game against West Virginia in Morgantown (rescheduled for Dec. 12) and are heading into their last home game of the season against Baylor on Saturday with senior day festivities being canceled. Castiglione said the testing data from Monday and Wednesday were on the good side of spectrum, and said "hopefully we have good results like we've had the previous to this week" for Friday's third round of tests.
The OU Athletics Department released testing data Monday, revealing 27 active student cases and 13 on the staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.