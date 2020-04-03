OU football: Joe Castiglione says he's open to having football season next spring

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione spoke to Toby Rowland on SportsTalk 1400 about the fate of the college football season in the midst of coronavirus pandemic.
Rowland asked Castiglione if he thought other athletic directors and commissioners would be willing to postpone the season until the spring 2021 semester. Castiglione said he anticipates his peers being open to the idea.
"I haven't done any polling (among other athletic directors), but in my mind absolutely," Castiglione said. "I think anything short of no football season at all is something we'd have to talk about.
The coronavirus has shut down all of collegiate athletics— in March the NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter championships. But the football season's fate remains in limbo.
The Big 12 banned all in-person team activities across all sports on March 12. The ban was initially scheduled until March 29, but was extended to May 31 on Wednesday, effectively ending Oklahoma's spring practice.
Castiglione said he's spoken to coach Lincoln Riley "quite a bit" about how much time would be required for teams to return to practice in order to start the season on the scheduled time.
"We look at what you need to be prepared for the season and then start counting backwards," Castiglione said. "Optimal would be having our players back on campus practicing sometime after the first of July. That would be optimal."
OU banned all in-person activities on the Norman campus until July 31 on Thursday, and Riley said Tuesday "it would be very telling" if players weren't allowed on campus by June 1.
Castiglione said the coronavirus problem extends beyond the world of sports, but emphasized college football's economic impact on the entire athletic department
"We understand that we're dealing with something much bigger than sports, but you're talking about our job, you're talking about things that help make our athletic program operate, you're talking about the economic engine for our entire program," Castiglione said. "And if we're not playing football at all in the upcoming year, that is something no one has ever imagined. But now we're having to do that. What does that look like financially? It's not a pretty picture at all. That's the daunting part of having to do these contingency plans and scenarios."
