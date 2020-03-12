OU football: Joe Castiglione says cancellation of Sooners' spring game 'remains a possibility' amid coronavirus concerns

Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione fielded questions about the growing coronavirus concerns in the world of college sports Thursday night.
With the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, the Big 12 Tournament for men's and women's basketball and the sudden end to OU's regular-season play for spring sports, Castiglione insists he, the conference and the rest of the Big 12's athletics directors are still in talks of necessary precautions.
One event that hasn't been decided on, however, is OU's spring game. Castiglione was asked about it Thursday night, and says it's still in play, but also says that can change in the near future.
“(The cancellation of the spring game) remains a possibility for sure," Castiglione said in a conference call, "but what we’re trying to do is work through this time. And I realize that other parts of our collegiate world have various decisions being made to cancel things altogether. While we have not reached that stage yet within our own conference, that can change at any point. We’re just giving you the information as we know it right at this moment, and we definitely understand that things could change.
"But that’s more than a month away and I think the decision about the spring game isn’t as important right now as making other decisions in other cases.”
OU's spring game is schedule for 5 p.m. CT on April 18. In a press conference on Monday, head coach Lincoln Riley said the unveiling of a Baker Mayfield Heisman statue would happen during the game.
