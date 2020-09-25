OU football: Joe Castiglione confirms Sooners, Kansas State will play Saturday, per report

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione has confirmed the Sooners and Kansas State will indeed play Saturday after the game was initially thought to be in jeopardy due to COVID-19, per a report from SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.
Confirmed by @soonerad. Game on. OU vs. KSU is a go. Bring your masks.— Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) September 25, 2020
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had said Tuesday his team was close to missing the Big 12's participation thresholds before the Wildcats took their final COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and Friday, leading to suspicion that Saturday's game might be postponed.
Oklahoma was reportedly in similar danger prior to its season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12, and the Sooners played without 17 quarantined players and 11 others who were in isolation.
Optimism about Saturday increased Friday morning when Kansas State announced its equipment was on the way to Norman before Castiglione reportedly confirmed the show would go on.
We are all packed up and heading to Norman!! pic.twitter.com/GkqPtRyar3— K-State Equipment (@KsuSwagTeam) September 25, 2020
Kickoff at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.