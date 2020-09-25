You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Joe Castiglione confirms Sooners, Kansas State will play Saturday, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Joe Castiglione

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione walks into the stadium before the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione has confirmed the Sooners and Kansas State will indeed play Saturday after the game was initially thought to be in jeopardy due to COVID-19, per a report from SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had said Tuesday his team was close to missing the Big 12's participation thresholds before the Wildcats took their final COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and Friday, leading to suspicion that Saturday's game might be postponed.

Oklahoma was reportedly in similar danger prior to its season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12, and the Sooners played without 17 quarantined players and 11 others who were in isolation.

Optimism about Saturday increased Friday morning when Kansas State announced its equipment was on the way to Norman before Castiglione reportedly confirmed the show would go on.

Kickoff at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments