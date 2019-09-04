OU football: Jeremiah Hall reflects on scoring Sooners first Touchdown, injuring Shane Beamer

No one expected it to be Jeremiah Hall.
No. 4 Oklahoma is as deep as any team in the country at its skill positions. At quarterback is Jalen Hurts, who won SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 and was 26-2 as a starter entering the game. The receiving corps features the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Charleston Rambo and five-star prospects Theo Wease Jr., Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges. And running backs Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks combined for over 2,000 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns in 2018.
No one would have guessed that an H-back who had only one start under his belt and spent the offseason in a position battle was going to score the Sooners' first touchdown of 2019, but Hall did.
On the third offensive play of the season, Hurts took the snap, rolled right and dumped it off to Hall. Fourteen yards later, the Sooners were on the scoreboard for the first time since 2018.
"It felt great," Hall said. "All the hard work that me and my teammates put in, to go out there and just execute and score the first touchdown on the season — it just felt wonderful."
After the touchdown, Hall was swarmed by his teammates and coaches in celebration. After every drive, he usually meets with H-back coach Shane Beamer to talk about the drive, but this time Beamer was nowhere to be found.
When he saw Beamer again, he saw he had a gash between his eyebrows. Hall wasn't sure why, but it was because Beamer headbutted Hall's helmet during the celebration.
“That was a first for me," Hall said. "There were so many people hitting my head. Me and Beamer normally meet up after every drive, but he was missing for five minutes. He came back with a gash on his head, and when I asked what happened, he was like, ‘You.’”
Hall came just inches short of scoring the Sooners' second touchdown just one drive later. The H-back position has a prolific history at Oklahoma, with names such as J.D. Runnels, Trey Millard and Dimitri Flowers having played key roles in the Sooner offense in years past.
If Hall can fill that role, he may be a valuable asset for coach Lincoln Riley going forward in 2019.
"It's the reason I came here," Hall said. "When I was being recruited I saw what he was doing with Dimitri Flowers, and I wanted to be that guy. Sure enough, that opportunity came, and I'm just really appreciative of the system."
