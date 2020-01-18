You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jay Boulware hired as special teams, tight ends coach at Texas

OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Jay Boulware was hired as the tight ends coach and head coach for special teams at Texas.

Boulware coached in Norman from 2013 to 2019 after a three-season stint at Auburn. In his time with the Sooners, he coached elite running backs such as Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon and Rodney Anderson, among others.

He played for Texas from 1991-1992 as an offensive tackle, and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Longhorns in 1994. In his coaching career, he has coached special teams for five different schools, while also regularly coaching running backs and tight ends. 

