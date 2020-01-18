OU football: Jay Boulware hired as special teams, tight ends coach at Texas

Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Jay Boulware was hired as the tight ends coach and head coach for special teams at Texas.
Welcome home @CoachJ_Boulware. 🤘#ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/oF04dzw5hl— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 18, 2020
Boulware coached in Norman from 2013 to 2019 after a three-season stint at Auburn. In his time with the Sooners, he coached elite running backs such as Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon and Rodney Anderson, among others.
He played for Texas from 1991-1992 as an offensive tackle, and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Longhorns in 1994. In his coaching career, he has coached special teams for five different schools, while also regularly coaching running backs and tight ends.
