OU football: Jaquayln Crawford enters transfer portal, per report

Redshirt freshman Jaquayln Crawford has entered the transfer portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
#Sooners redshirt freshman WR-turned-CB Jaquayln Crawford has entered the transfer portal. He's appeared in one game during his career.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 12, 2019
Crawford was recruited as a wide receiver but was moved to cornerback in fall camp. His only appearance as a Sooner came against Kansas on Nov. 17, 2018.
The former four-star recruit from Rockdale, Texas was ranked as 39th best prospect from Texas in the class of 2017, per Rivals.
