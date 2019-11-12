You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jaquayln Crawford enters transfer portal, per report

Crawford and Morris

Redshirt freshman Jaquayln Crawford tries to escape a tackle by redshirt freshman defensive back Jamal Morris during the spring game April 12.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Redshirt freshman Jaquayln Crawford has entered the transfer portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Crawford was recruited as a wide receiver but was moved to cornerback in fall camp. His only appearance as a Sooner came against Kansas on Nov. 17, 2018. 

The former four-star recruit from Rockdale, Texas was ranked as 39th best prospect from Texas in the class of 2017, per Rivals.

