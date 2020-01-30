You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Jamar Cain announced as Sooners' outside linebackers coach

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners have filled out their coaching staff.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma hired Arizona State defensive line coach Jamar Cain.

The program officially confirmed Cain's hiring on Friday afternoon.

Cain was with the Sun Devils since January 2019 after a stint with Fresno State for two seasons. 

He has also served as a defensive assistant at North Dakota State and Ohio University.

With the hire, head coach Lincoln Riley has filled out his primary assistants. The program announced Wednesday the hire of DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach after Jay Boulware left for Texas recently. 

The outside linebackers position was open after Ruffin McNeill stepped away from football to take care of his sick father.

Sign up for our newsletters

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments