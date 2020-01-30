OU football: Jamar Cain announced as Sooners' outside linebackers coach

The Sooners have filled out their coaching staff.
According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma hired Arizona State defensive line coach Jamar Cain.
The program officially confirmed Cain's hiring on Friday afternoon.
Welcome to Norman, @CoachJCain!OU hires Jamar Cain as outside linebackers coach.https://t.co/GCp9Zp2EAz | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/W8HvCtsbgh— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 31, 2020
SOURCE: #ASU DL coach Jamar Cain will become the new OLB coach at #Oklahoma. Cain was rated as one of the top two recruiters in the Pac-12 this year and is considering a rising star defensive coach.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 31, 2020
Cain was with the Sun Devils since January 2019 after a stint with Fresno State for two seasons.
He has also served as a defensive assistant at North Dakota State and Ohio University.
With the hire, head coach Lincoln Riley has filled out his primary assistants. The program announced Wednesday the hire of DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach after Jay Boulware left for Texas recently.
The outside linebackers position was open after Ruffin McNeill stepped away from football to take care of his sick father.
