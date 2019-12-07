You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Redmond warming up prior to Big 12 Championship against Baylor

  • Updated
Jalen Redmond

Redshirt defensive lineman Jalen Redmond steps over Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger after a sack during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

ARLINGTON, Texas — Redshirt freshman defensive end Jalen Redmond warmed up with the No. 6 Sooners prior to the Big 12 Championship against No. 7 Baylor. He was questionable for the game after missing last week's 34-16 win over No. 24 Oklahoma State.

Redmond has 16 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks on the season. The former four-star recruit out of Midwest City, Oklahoma, was sidelined for much of his freshman season due to blood clots and only appeared in three games.

First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is known for frequently rotating players in and out throughout the game, so Redmond's availability could prove valuable to the Sooners' depth on Saturday. 

Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) and Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

