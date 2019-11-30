OU football: Jalen Redmond not warming up ahead of Bedlam

STILLWATER — Oklahoma defensive end Jalen Redmond is not warming up ahead of the No. 7 Sooners' match against No. 21 Oklahoma State Saturday night.
It appears there will be no Jalen Redmond for the #Sooners tonight as he is nowhere to be found in warmups.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 1, 2019
The redshirt freshman has tallied 16 tackles and four sacks for a loss of 37 yards this season, and he has played in all of Oklahoma's 11 games leading to Bedlam.
Kickoff for Bedlam is at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
