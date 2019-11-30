You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Redmond not warming up ahead of Bedlam

  • Updated
Jalen Redmond

Redshirt linebacker Jalen Redmond during the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

STILLWATER — Oklahoma defensive end Jalen Redmond is not warming up ahead of the No. 7 Sooners' match against No. 21 Oklahoma State Saturday night.

The redshirt freshman has tallied 16 tackles and four sacks for a loss of 37 yards this season, and he has played in all of Oklahoma's 11 games leading to Bedlam.

Kickoff for Bedlam is at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

