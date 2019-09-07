You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts works out with Bennie Wylie following game against South Dakota

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs down the field Sept. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The grind never stops for Jalen Hurts. 

Following No. 4 Oklahoma's (2-0) 70-14 win over South Dakota (0-2), Hurts did an entire workout with the Sooners strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie. 

Hurts had another impressive performance, totaling for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the win. With his 508 yards and six total touchdown performance against Houston, Hurts is considered one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy. 

Hurts and Oklahoma will be back in action against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. CT in Los Angeles. 

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

