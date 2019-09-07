OU football: Jalen Hurts works out with Bennie Wylie following game against South Dakota

The grind never stops for Jalen Hurts.
Following No. 4 Oklahoma's (2-0) 70-14 win over South Dakota (0-2), Hurts did an entire workout with the Sooners strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie.
From Bennie Wylie’s Instagram:— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 8, 2019
Jalen Hurts going through a workout after the game. Dude doesn’t stop. pic.twitter.com/PGPyUOdSf3
Hurts had another impressive performance, totaling for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the win. With his 508 yards and six total touchdown performance against Houston, Hurts is considered one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy.
Hurts and Oklahoma will be back in action against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. CT in Los Angeles.
