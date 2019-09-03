You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts wins Maxwell Player of the Week award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs off the field after the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

It hasn't taken long for Jalen Hurts to shine in Norman.

After being named Big 12 Newcomer and Offesnive Player of the Week, Hurts was named the Maxwell Player of the Week Tuesday afternoon.

In his Sooner debut Hurts threw 20 for 23 for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and added three more touchdowns and 176 yards on the ground.

The Maxwell Football Club hands out awards weekly to the best offensive player in college football. 

The Sooners will face South Dakota at 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

