OU football: Jalen Hurts wins Maxwell Player of the Week award

It hasn't taken long for Jalen Hurts to shine in Norman.
After being named Big 12 Newcomer and Offesnive Player of the Week, Hurts was named the Maxwell Player of the Week Tuesday afternoon.
Making his @OU_Football debut, graduate transfer quarterback @JalenHurts accounted for 508 total yards in the 49-31 home win over Houston on Sunday. Hurts was 20/23 through the air with 332 yds and 3 TD's while rushing for a career-high 176 yards & 3 more scores. pic.twitter.com/VysMVHMvvA— Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) September 3, 2019
In his Sooner debut Hurts threw 20 for 23 for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and added three more touchdowns and 176 yards on the ground.
The Maxwell Football Club hands out awards weekly to the best offensive player in college football.
The Sooners will face South Dakota at 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
