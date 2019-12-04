You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts wins Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.

In his lone year with Oklahoma, Hurts set career highs in passing yards with 3,347, rushing yards with 1,217 and total touchdowns with 49. His 202.30 passing efficiency ranks third nationally.

Hurts and the No. 6 Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) will take on No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

