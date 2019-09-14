You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence live Heisman tracker (week 3)

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks into the stadium before the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

PASADENA, California — Back-to-back-to-back?

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts has been in the heat of Heisman Trophy discussion thus far this season, and if he were to win, he'd be the third-straight Sooner to do so. 

But there's still whole season to go and multiple players across the country atop of the discussion. 

Here's how Hurts stacks up against the competition in week three:

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma 

Hurts has become one of, if not the favorite to win the award after three weeks. Saturday, Hurts went 15-of-20 with 289 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 150 yards and a score Saturday against UCLA. 

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Tagovailoa was the odds on favorite to win the Heisman entering the season, and Saturday he showed why. The Crimson Tide quarterback went 28-of-36 for 444 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-23 win over South Carolina. 

Chubba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Hubbard is a dark horse in the Heisman race, rushing for 530 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. Saturday against Tulsa, he rushed 32 times for 265 yards and three scores. 

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Lawrence helped his team to a 41-6 win over Syracuse Saturday, throwing for 395 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. 

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Ehlinger and Texas beat Rice 41-13 Saturday, as he went 23-of-27 for 279 yards and three touchdowns through the air. 

