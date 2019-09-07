You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Jalen Hurts totals for 306 yards, continues Heisman campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball before the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Jalen Hurts is at it again. 

The senior quarterback had another monster day for the Sooners Saturday against South Dakota, totaling for 306 yards and three touchdowns in just two and a half quarters of play. He was 14-of-18 with 259 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. He had eight rushes for 47 yards. 

Last week against Houston, Hurts totaled for 508 yards and six touchdowns. 

With his first two performances in the crimson and cream being stellar, he's solidified himself as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner. And with opponents like UCLA and Texas Tech coming up, Hurts will likely continue to put up big numbers the next few weeks. 

Oklahoma currently leads South Dakota 42-0 in the third quarter. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments