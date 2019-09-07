OU football: Jalen Hurts totals for 306 yards, continues Heisman campaign

Jalen Hurts is at it again.
The senior quarterback had another monster day for the Sooners Saturday against South Dakota, totaling for 306 yards and three touchdowns in just two and a half quarters of play. He was 14-of-18 with 259 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. He had eight rushes for 47 yards.
Last week against Houston, Hurts totaled for 508 yards and six touchdowns.
With his first two performances in the crimson and cream being stellar, he's solidified himself as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner. And with opponents like UCLA and Texas Tech coming up, Hurts will likely continue to put up big numbers the next few weeks.
Oklahoma currently leads South Dakota 42-0 in the third quarter.
