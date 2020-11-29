You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts to see increased playing time against Seahawks, per report

Jalen Hurts

Former quarterback Jalen Hurts during OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to receive increased playing time in his team’s game against Seattle Monday night, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hurts isn’t anticipated to receive a full series of snaps, but it’ll likely be two to three snaps at a time, per Rapoport. However, Rapoport expects Hurts will play more snaps without Eagles starter Carson Wentz on the field, whereas the majority of Hurts’ previous playing time has been with Wentz in the backfield also.

So far this season, Hurts has completed two passes for 27 yards, made 12 carries for 56 yards and made one reception for 3 yards.

Hurts transferred to OU in 2019, where he had 3,851 passing yards — the most of his four college seasons — along with 32 passing touchdowns, 233 carries for 1,298 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Hurts was also a Heisman finalist and led the Sooners to their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance and their 13th Big 12 championship.

Hurts and the Eagles kick off against the Seahawks at 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

