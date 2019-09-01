You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Jalen Hurts ties rushing record in half by Sooner QB

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks down the Walk of Champions Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma graduate quarterback Jalen Hurts tied the school record for rushing yards in a half by a quarterback with 128 in his Sooner debut against Houston. The record is also held by Jamelle Holieway, who ran for 128 yards in 1985 against Kansas. 

Hurts tallied his 128 yards on 11 attempts and scored a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Sooners entered halftime up 21-10. 

Hurts is in his first year as Oklahoma's quarterback. He spent his first three seasons at Alabama, where he went 26-2 as a starter, tallied 71 total touchdowns and won 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments