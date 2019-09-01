OU football: Jalen Hurts ties rushing record in half by Sooner QB

Oklahoma graduate quarterback Jalen Hurts tied the school record for rushing yards in a half by a quarterback with 128 in his Sooner debut against Houston. The record is also held by Jamelle Holieway, who ran for 128 yards in 1985 against Kansas.
According to Oklahoma Sports Information, Jalen Hurts' 128 yards rushing matches a school record for a QB in a first half. He ties Jamelle Holieway's performance in 1985 against Kansas. #Oklahoma #Sooners— Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) September 2, 2019
Hurts tallied his 128 yards on 11 attempts and scored a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Sooners entered halftime up 21-10.
Hurts is in his first year as Oklahoma's quarterback. He spent his first three seasons at Alabama, where he went 26-2 as a starter, tallied 71 total touchdowns and won 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
