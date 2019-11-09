OU football: Jalen Hurts ties Patrick Mahomes with third 3-passing, 2-rushing touchdown performance of season

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts had quite the first half against Iowa State.
Hurts orchestrated a five-touchdown performance in the first 30 minutes of regulation — three in the air and two rushing. It's his third game with those numbers this season.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the only other person in Big 12 history to do that, during his time as quarterback for Texas Tech in 2016.
Jalen Hurts has his third game with 3 pass TD and 2 rush TD this season. He ties with @PatrickMahomes (2016) for the most in a season in Big 12 history. pic.twitter.com/jlZOItDm1K— ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2019
Five minutes into the third quarter, Hurts is at 232 passing yards on 14-of-17 passing and 66 rushing yards. The No. 9 Sooners are up 35-21 over the Cyclones.
