OU football: Jalen Hurts talks on 'emotional ties' he has to Sooners after win over Texas

  Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts wears the Golden Hat trophy after the Sooners won the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

DALLAS — Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts is all in on OUDNA.

After rushing for 131 yards — a school record for a quarterback playing Texas — and throwing for 235 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in No. 6 Oklahoma's 34-27 win over No. 11 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), the Alabama transfer didn't hold back on how he feels about his new program. Having wins in both the Iron Bowl and now the Red River Rivalry is something Hurts said is special, and that he couldn't have done it without his Oklahoma teammates.

"I think that's a testament to my teammates," Hurts said. "I wouldn't rather do it with any other group. Talk about emotional ties I have to this university  they're there now, for sure. 

"OUDNA in me."

The win brings Oklahoma to a 6-0 record, 3-0 in the Big 12. The Sooners played their most complete game in the Red River Rivalry in years. On top of CeeDee Lamb catching for 171 yards and three touchdowns, the OU defense tallied nine sacks on the day.

OU will play West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

