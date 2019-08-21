OU football: Jalen Hurts talks being named starting quarterback, growth at OU, being 'a coffee bean'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley named graduate transfer Jalen Hurts as the team's starting quarterback on Monday. Hurts spoke with the media after practice Wednesday evening.
From being a leader to talking about coffee beans, here's what Hurts had to say:
On the QB competition
"I think the biggest thing as a competitor is going out there and competing and pushing everybody around you and pushing yourself to be the best person. Any competitor in this world will go out there and try to find ways to separate themselves. I just try to be better than the day before, the rep before, the play before."
On his journey at Oklahoma so far
"It's been a ride. I've said it before in the past, this whole story is far from over with. The reality is that I'm not the same quarterback I was as a freshman at Alabama, a sophomore at Alabama, a junior at Alabama. Now that I'm here at Oklahoma, we're ready to attack."
On growth at practice
"Day by day we just want to take positive steps and just keep on pushing. Every game, every rep at practice, whatever it is we want to learn from our mistakes and continue to move forward and take positive steps."
On leadership role
"Well you gotta understand that everybody can't lead a tribe. It takes a special person to do that and I think people lead because their peers let them lead. They've accepted me and that's a huge honor, and I want to be the best quarterback and the best leader I can be for this team. Hopefully we can make it a special year."
On being a coffee bean
"People lead because they let you lead. Not everybody on the team puts a person up front. With the position I'm in now, I'm happy to be that for this team and we're just ready to attack the season. I think you gotta try an be the coffee bean. You got the carrot and the egg. You put the egg in boiling water and it hardens up. With the carrot, it softens up. But the coffee bean spreads and gets stronger to impact the people around you. I'm trying to be that coffee bean."
On preparing for the Sept. 1 season opener against Houston
Hurts grew up in Houston, and is very fond of the program. Hurts and Houston's senior quarterback D'Eriq King also played each other in high school, and ended Hurts' high school career with a 71-21 win before Hurts left for Alabama. For the first time since, they play each other Sept. 1.
Jalen Hurts' Channelview HS football career ended with a 71-21 playoff loss to Manvel in 2015.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) August 22, 2019
Manvel's QB in 2015? Current Houston QB D'Eriq King.
Hurts said "we're cool" about his relationship with King. What about that game? "I haven't forgotten"#Sooners vs UH, Sept. 1.
"You don't want to take any opponent lightly, regardless of who it is. I think it all comes down to us preparing the best way we can and just going out there and doing our job and just execute."
