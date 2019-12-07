OU football: Jalen Hurts' steady character, demeanor leads Sooners to Big 12 Championship win despite turnovers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jalen Hurts never thought he’d be here.
The Alabama transfer quarterback has had one of the most widely publicized up-and-down careers in modern college football. The most recent chapter has seen him leading No. 6 Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) to a 30-23 overtime win over No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship.
Confetti rained down as the Sooners celebrated their fifth-straight conference title, and Hurts was reminded of a conversation he had with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ahead of his senior night, a 28-24 win over TCU on Nov. 23.
Hurts started for Nick Saban in his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to consecutive national championship appearances in 2017 and 2018, only to lose his starting spot to Tua Tagovailoa at halftime of the 2018 national championship game. After spending his junior season as a backup, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma and has the Sooners primed for a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
It’s a journey most college athletes couldn’t dream of, a journey a Hollywood screenwriter would drool over and a journey Hurts still finds surreal.
“Coach Riley said, 'Three years ago, if you ever thought your senior night would be at Oklahoma, you’d thought you’d be kidding.' I said, ‘Yeah, I never would have thought,’” Hurts said. “I told Coach Grinch after this game how crazy it is, if I ever would have thought as a true freshman starting for Coach Saban, winning a SEC Championship, going to a national championship, that I’d be a Big 12 champion with the Oklahoma Sooners in three years, I would’ve thought I was lying, too.”
But before the confetti, the trophy celebration and the reminiscing, Hurts and the Sooners had a three-and-a-half-hour grudge match against the Bears (11-2, 8-2 Big 12), which was one of the most physical games the Sooners have played in all year. And it wasn’t Hurts who led the Sooners to victory — it was the Oklahoma defense and special teams that dragged the offense to the trophy presentation.
Hurts finished with 38 rushing yards, his lowest of the season, and his 287 passing yards were barely above his season average of about 279. His one touchdown marked just the second time all year where he didn’t account for multiple scores.
Hurts’ recent struggles are not a new sight for those who have been regularly watching the Sooners, as untimely turnovers have become a weekly struggle. This week, it came in the form of two second-quarter turnovers, one being a lost fumble with a 10-0 lead and the other being an interception two drives later. Both set up the Bears inside Oklahoma territory, and both were instrumental in erasing the Sooners’ 10-point lead into a 13-10 halftime deficit.
However, if there's one thing Oklahoma fans and media have become accustomed to with Hurts, it's his steady, stoic demeanor that he carries almost all the time. Whether he accounts for five touchdowns or multiple turnovers, Hurts emphasizes remaining steady through all of the ups and downs.
“He bounces back, and he fights through adversity like a lot of other guys on this team do,” redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine said. “We didn’t lose confidence in him, and he didn’t lose confidence in himself. That’s the biggest thing in playing in this type of game at this level. You have to have confidence.”
After four consecutive seasons with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — two Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 NFL Draft picks — under center, Hurts’ struggles are a foreign sight at times. But his championship character, pedigree and leadership have gone a long way in contributing to the Sooners’ success this season.
“His demeanor means a lot. Even when he has his bad plays — and we all have our bad plays — we look at each other and say, ‘We got you,’” said senior offensive tackle and fellow graduate transfer R.J. Proctor, who was hosted by Hurts on his official visit to Oklahoma. “He has us no matter what, and that’s really big, knowing you can lean on each other as an offensive line and as a quarterback. I appreciate his leadership and everything that he’s done for us this season.”
As the Sooners are gearing up for a postseason that will likely be another College Football Playoff appearance, the national audience will get to see a new look from Oklahoma. In their last three College Football Playoff runs — all of which ended in losses in their first game — the Sooners were led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks who had to carry defenses that ranked, on average, 65th in the nation.
This team is different. The 2019 Sooner offense at times feels like it’s being carried by a defense that now ranks 23rd nationally in total defense.
Hurts understands how valuable the rest of the team has been in helping him reach a goal he once never thought he’d try to reach. And he displayed the same level of leadership at the Sooners’ postgame press conference he displays when throwing an interception or losing a fumble.
“This is not about me. We can talk about me another time. How about these guys up here?” Hurts said, referring to junior linebacker Kenneth Murray and redshirt senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore at the press conference stand. “These are two defensive leaders stepping in, playing well and getting it done for us. How about CeeDee Lamb coming back after everybody thinks he’s gone or something? We got great players on this team, and we got great coaches.
“I’m blessed to be where my feet are.”
