OU football: Jalen Hurts sings, draws social media reactions at Philadelphia Eagles rookie talent show

Former OU and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, known for his stoic and all-business demeanor, drew multiple social media reactions with his performance of Al Green's "Love and Happiness" during his team's rookie talent show on Friday.
Eagles training camp rookie show@JalenHurts 😂Gotta love the Phillies jacket🎥 @DeSeanJackson10 pic.twitter.com/Wv1Pmtt28g— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 14, 2020
Hurts, the Eagles' No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, dawned a Philadelphia Phillies jacket while performing on stage for his teammates.
After his performance landed on Twitter via a video from wide receiver teammate DeSean Jackson, several fans shared their opinions on Hurts' vocals.
Well that’s a side of Jalen we never saw. pic.twitter.com/vFA6tVRyGa— RRamsey (@Soonr78) August 15, 2020
@JalenHurts bless your ❤️. Just throw the ball and keep your day job.... don’t EVER try to sing again.... said “the human race”. #RollTide— robin frantz (@robinfrantz64) August 15, 2020
Omg thats great way to break the ice ...i still wish you were a bronco,what a team we would have— Clayton Jackson (@scoop1739) August 15, 2020
My boy Jalen getting it in— Byron Henderson (@djhollywood1911) August 15, 2020
You good son , don’t know about music calling— Micheal Anthony Tate (@Micheal54174658) August 15, 2020
Before being drafted by Philadelphia, Hurts produced 5,149 total yards of offense and 53 total touchdowns while finishing second in the Heisman race in 2019 — his lone year as a Sooner after transferring from Alabama.
