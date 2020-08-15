You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts sings, draws social media reactions at Philadelphia Eagles rookie talent show

Jalen Hurts

Then-senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during a press conference after the Peach Bowl Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, known for his stoic and all-business demeanor, drew multiple social media reactions with his performance of Al Green's "Love and Happiness" during his team's rookie talent show on Friday.

Hurts, the Eagles' No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, dawned a Philadelphia Phillies jacket while performing on stage for his teammates.

After his performance landed on Twitter via a video from wide receiver teammate DeSean Jackson, several fans shared their opinions on Hurts' vocals.

Before being drafted by Philadelphia, Hurts produced 5,149 total yards of offense and 53 total touchdowns while finishing second in the Heisman race in 2019 — his lone year as a Sooner after transferring from Alabama.

