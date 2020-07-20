OU football: Jalen Hurts signs $6.02 million contract with Philadelphia Eagles, per report

Former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has agreed to a four-year, $6.02 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The #Eagles & 2nd round QB Jalen Hurts agreed to a four-year, $6.02M deal that includes a $1.94M signing bonus. Interesting to note: Hurts received workout bonuses in Year 3 ($75K) and Year 4 ($100K) similar to Drew Lock, who was picked 11 spots before him. A QB premium.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020
The rookie contract includes a $1.94 million signing bonus. Hurts will be competing for the No. 2 quarterback position as Pro Bowler Carson Wentz remains the starter.
In his last college football season at Oklahoma, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and ran for 1,298. He finished second in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting behind Joe Burrow.
