You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Jalen Hurts signs $6.02 million contract with Philadelphia Eagles, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Then-senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has agreed to a four-year, $6.02 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The rookie contract includes a $1.94 million signing bonus. Hurts will be competing for the No. 2 quarterback position as Pro Bowler Carson Wentz remains the starter. 

In his last college football season at Oklahoma, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and ran for 1,298. He finished second in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting behind Joe Burrow.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments