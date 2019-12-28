You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts shares respect with LSU players after Oklahoma's loss in College Football Playoff

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares to throw the ball during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Following No. 4 Oklahoma's 63-28 loss to No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night, Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts shook hands and exchanged respects with LSU players.

In the final game of his college career, Hurts finished the evening with 15 completions on 31 attempts for 217 yards and one interception, while rushing 14 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

The senior quarterback is now 2-1 against the Tigers in his career and boasts a 38-4 career record as a starter.

