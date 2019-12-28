OU football: Jalen Hurts shares respect with LSU players after Oklahoma's loss in College Football Playoff

Following No. 4 Oklahoma's 63-28 loss to No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night, Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts shook hands and exchanged respects with LSU players.
Jalen Hurts gets a ton of postgame love from LSU 🤝 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/TPntVIvvvG— ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019
In the final game of his college career, Hurts finished the evening with 15 completions on 31 attempts for 217 yards and one interception, while rushing 14 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
The senior quarterback is now 2-1 against the Tigers in his career and boasts a 38-4 career record as a starter.
