OU football: Jalen Hurts scores 2 touchdowns, interception prompts benching in Eagles' 20-14 loss to Washington

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed seven of 20 passes for 72 yards and one interception in a 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team Sunday night.
Hurts was responsible for both Eagles touchdowns, as he was able to rush for two scores on the night. He scored his first rushing touchdown of the game in the second quarter. With his team down 10-0, Hurts kept the ball on a run-pass option play and ran the ball into the end zone from six yards out, making a defender miss on his way.
.@JalenHurts calls his own number for SIX!#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/hirQTx2Zm9— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2021
The rookie scored his second rushing touchdown later on in the quarter, again from six yards out. After being unable to find a receiver on a pass play, Hurts tucked the ball and took off up the middle, finding an open lane straight to the end zone. The score gave the Eagles a 14-10 lead with 3:54 left in the first half.
Touchdown No. 2 for No. 2 #WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/5CoH9ksecV— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2021
Hurts’ scoring came to an end after that, and during the fourth quarter, his night would come to an end as well. He was abruptly benched with 12:35 left to go in the fourth quarter in favor of Nate Sudfeld, the Eagles’ third-string quarterback. There appeared to be no reason for the surprise decision.
Nate Sudfeld is in at QB for the #Eagles... Jalen Hurts might be done for the night for whatever reason.— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2021
Sudfeld was unable to produce on offense, throwing an interception immediately upon entering the game. Philadelphia’s struggles would continue, and the Eagles would end up losing in their season finale.
Hurts finished the season with 70 completed passes on 128 attempts, throwing for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 354 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries. He ends the season with a 1-3 record as a starting quarterback after taking over for veteran Carson Wentz.
