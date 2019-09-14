OU football: Jalen Hurts rushes 99 yards in opening drive, breaks school record for rushing yards in quarter

PASADENA, California — Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts started the game with his legs.
The Alabama transfer rushed 99 yards in the No. 5 Sooners' opening drive of their game against UCLA (0-2), ultimately finishing the drive with a 30 yard rushing touchdown. It's the most opening-drive rushing yards by any player in 15 years.
Jalen Hurts rushed for 99 yards on Oklahoma's opening drive, the most rush yards by any player on an opening drive of a game over the last 15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/C3By6IfUOA— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2019
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 15, 2019
There goes that man.
Jalen Hurts carried the ball 4⃣ times for 9⃣9⃣ yards on the opening drive.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/3HqaSdWdLy
Jalen Hurts is the first Big 12 QB with 100+ rushing yards in a first quarter since Vince Young in Week 9 of 2005. pic.twitter.com/wPD216UZGA— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2019
The Sooners are up 17-7 in the first quarter.
