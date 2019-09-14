You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Jalen Hurts rushes 99 yards in opening drive, breaks school record for rushing yards in quarter

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks into the stadium before the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

PASADENA, California — Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts started the game with his legs. 

The Alabama transfer rushed 99 yards in the No. 5 Sooners' opening drive of their game against UCLA (0-2), ultimately finishing the drive with a 30 yard rushing touchdown. It's the most opening-drive rushing yards by any player in 15 years.

The Sooners are up 17-7 in the first quarter. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments