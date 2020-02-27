You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts runs 4.59 40-yard dash at 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs down the field during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts ran a 4.59 40-yard dash on his second attempt at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 4.59 time ties him for fourth among quarterbacks at the combine in the last five seasons. Hurts ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns in his lone season with the Sooners. 

The Alabama transfer led Oklahoma to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. 

Hurts and former Sooner receiver CeeDee Lamb are working out at the combine on Thursday in front of all 32 NFL teams.  Former Sooner defenders Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore will work out on Saturday.

