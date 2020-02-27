OU football: Jalen Hurts runs 4.59 40-yard dash at 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts ran a 4.59 40-yard dash on his second attempt at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.
4️⃣.5️⃣9️⃣💨💨 @JalenHurts with the fastest time among QBs. #OUDNA📺 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0irGQ20RAw— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 27, 2020
The 4.59 time ties him for fourth among quarterbacks at the combine in the last five seasons. Hurts ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns in his lone season with the Sooners.
The Alabama transfer led Oklahoma to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance.
Hurts and former Sooner receiver CeeDee Lamb are working out at the combine on Thursday in front of all 32 NFL teams. Former Sooner defenders Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore will work out on Saturday.
