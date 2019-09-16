You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts rises to second best Heisman odds

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball during the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts now has the second-best Heisman Trophy odds with 4-1, per SuperBook. He only trails his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, who has 2-1 odds. 

Hurts opened with 6-1 odds, which was tied for the third best along with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. But through three games Hurts has shown he has the potential to become the third-straight Sooner quarterback to win the award. 

The Alabama transfer has an 80 percent completion percentage, has accounted for 1,253 total yards and owns 13 total touchdowns this season. In his first three games of 2018, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray completed 71 percent of his passes, accounted for 1,032 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Oklahoma has a bye this week but will host Texas Tech on Sept. 28.

