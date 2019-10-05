OU football: Jalen Hurts remains steady through imperfect performance against Kansas

LAWRENCE — Jalen Hurts is his own biggest critic.
Oklahoma fans have seen that firsthand through the five games he's captained the No. 6 Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), but in his first four games there was very little to criticize. He completed 77 percent of his throws, accounted for 1,735 total yards and scored 18 touchdowns.
After Saturday's 45-20 win over Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12), Hurts stood before the media, and while his red sweatpants and white baseball cap were different than the sharply-tailored suits he normally wears after games, the content of his words were mostly the same.
"We have a lot of self-inflicted wounds that we have to learn from," Hurts said. "We have to continue to take steps ... I have to play more disciplined. I have to play better."
This time, however, Hurts has better reason to want more from himself. Hurts showed that he was human in the win by tossing his second interception of the year, and throwing eight incomplete passes — his most as a Sooner.
Perhaps his worst play came in the first quarter, on an ill-advised screen pass to junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb that was thrown directly into the chest of a Kansas safety Mike Lee. It surely would have gone back for a Jayhawk touchdown, but Lee dropped the ball and Oklahoma kept possession and went on to score a touchdown.
It was among the worst throws of Hurts' season, but afterwards he had no change in attitude.
"There was no difference with him after that play," sophomore fullback Brayden Willis said. "It was just the same things he usually says. Stuff like, 'Come on, we have to get it together. We're not focused right now.' Really it's just all about him leading us and doing a good job at leading by bouncing back from that."
His response to his poor decision was reflective of a consistency that he has brought to Norman. Since transferring to Oklahoma from Alabama in January, Hurts has never faltered on his values. He's been clear that he has a relentless desire to get better, and that he wants that to trickle down to the rest of the Sooners' roster.
"I just have to go out there with the right approach and being decisive," Hurts said. "Like I said, the energy that I have for myself leaks on to the team, the approach I have definitely affects the team, and I need to make sure I'm on my P's and Q's all the time."
This is not to say that Hurts played bad against the Jayhawks, because he didn't.
He finished the game with 284 total yards and four total touchdowns. But regardless of his numbers, Hurts has shown time and time again that he will always look for things to improve on. It's reflective of the dominance of Hurts' 2019 campaign thus far when a performance that earned him a 165.6 quarterback rating can be framed as a disappointment.
"He's hard on himself, and I have to bring him back to reality because everyone messes up," junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. "When I'm mad or frustrated or if he feels a bad vibe from me, he comes and keeps my head on straight. I was kind of that person for him today. I just tried to keep his head in the game and (after the game) tell him that this game, it's over, and we can be better next week."
