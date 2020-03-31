OU football: Jalen Hurts relishes unprecedented journey on Rich Eisen Show

For some athletes, the coronavirus pandemic might be a career altering circumstance the likes of which they have never before experienced, but former Oklahoma quarterback and current NFL Draft prospect Jalen Hurts says it’s just another unprecedented part of his unprecedented journey.
On the Rich Eisen Show on Monday afternoon, Hurts explained via telephone how he’s navigated the trying times as he continues to meet with NFL coaches and general managers through Facetime and Zoom in preparation for the draft in mid-April.
While he wouldn’t say exactly how many teams he’s talked to since the NFL Combine in February and declined to comment on whether or not he’s been in touch with a certain New England Patriots coach in recent weeks, the graduated Sooner voiced great optimism about his future despite the uncertainty in the sports world right now.
“I’m just controlling what I can like I always have,” Hurts said, “And just moving forward every day.”
Prior to the outbreak, Hurts bolstered his draft stock with a strong combine outing in which he posted a 4.59 second 40-yard dash, a 35 inch vertical jump and a 125 inch broad jump, and backed that up at OU’s pro day on March 11 with 62 completions on 69 attempts during passing drills.
With his physical abilities having grown increasingly evident, professional coaches are now testing his knowledge, which he believes is greatly advanced thanks to the influences of the offensive minds he’s been around at Alabama and OU.
Additionally, his experience at both schools has afforded him valuable life lessons that are preparing him for his days in the NFL.
When asked if he could take back any moment in his sports career, Hurts didn’t cite the Crimson Tide’s national championship loss his freshman year, his sophomore shortcomings against Georgia in another title game, his decision to stay at Alabama as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup in his junior season, or Oklahoma’s blowout loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl in January.
Instead, he thought all the way back to the walk-off home-run he gave up as a little league pitcher, showcasing his memory, but also his aptitude to learn from his mistakes while blocking out regret.
“It’s the joys and pains of life, and they always come, and we’ve got to expect those things,” Hurts said, “And it’s always how we respond to the given situations we’re handed."
“I’ve learned so many things, and I’ve been able to learn from the situations I’ve been in, and you talk about being down in the game or coming up short in the game or whatever it was, you know I was able to learn from all those things and become stronger, wiser and better from it.”
With that focus, Hurts now awaits his draft fate. NFL.com gives him a 6.14 Prospect Grade, perceiving him as “a good backup who could become a starter.”
Meanwhile, NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks recently compared Hurts to Dallas Cowboys starter Dak Prescott and New Orleans Saints backup Taysom Hill.
But regardless of what the scouting report says or who he most resembles, Hurts wants every NFL team to know what they’re getting in him should they put his name on their draft card.
“I’m a dog," Hurts said. “A relentless competitor, and I’m gonna work my tail off every day, try to win ball games.”
