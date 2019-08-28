OU football: Jalen Hurts relishes being named team captain, ready for season ahead

Jalen Hurts has been in Norman for 224 days.
During that time he's won over the respect and trust of his teammates, which is why he was voted a team captain for the 2019 season Wednesday. The former Alabama quarterback has clearly made an impression on his new Sooner teammates.
"It's probably the biggest thing, to me, up to this point," Hurts said Wednesday. "I know, at Alabama, I played a significant role on the teams there in my three years. Being a captain was always one of my goals, really, one of my dreams.
"At this home, with this family, my teammates have voted me captain. Only being here seven and a half, eight months, it's a blessing. It's kind of surreal."
Jalen Hurts says being named a team captain has always been one of his biggest goals. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/SLUOMqDn4T— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 29, 2019
Hurts will make his debut against Houston Sunday. He, along with Alex Grinch's new defense, will be the focus not only in the opening game but likely the entire season.
Stepping into a role that saw the last two quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — win the Heisman Trophy, Hurts has big shoes to fill. But his teammates aren't worried about a drop off.
"You can’t really compare those," Lamb said of Mayfield, Murray and Hurts. "I mean, shit, at the end of the day it’s still just a ball."
Lamb's not wrong, Hurts will be throwing the same balls Mayfield and Murray did. But he's going to do everything his own way, just as the two before him did.
He's not going to be as loud as Mayfield or as flashy as Murray. He's just going to be himself.
"I've got to go do my part and lead them," Hurts said. "I'm trying to be the best version if myself."
Hurts and Oklahoma will kickoff against Houston at 6:30 p.m. CT at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on ABC.
