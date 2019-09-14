OU football: Jalen Hurts' record-breaking performance is 'just a glimpse' of what's to come

PASADENA, California — We've only been given a glimpse.
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts ran 99 of his 150 rushing yards and one of his four touchdowns in the first drive of No. 5 Oklahoma's (3-0) 48-14 win over UCLA (0-3). His arm accounted for 289 passing yards and three scores.
The Alabama transfer now has 1,153 total yards of offense and 13 total touchdowns through three games and somehow, going into a bye-week and right before conference play, Hurts has only shown the world the tip of the iceberg in terms of where he's going with the Sooners.
"It's just a glimpse," said Charleston Rambo, who caught for 116 yards and two touchdowns. "That's all I can say. It's just a glimpse of what we can do in the conference games."
On the first snap of the game, Hurts ran to the left, down the sideline for 52 yards to jumpstart the OU offense. Two plays later he settles for a one-yard gain on the ground and gains 16 another two snaps later. Hurts then ran straight up the gut 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 7-0.
He had ran 99 yards, and two minutes and 36 seconds was all that was needed. Hurts is the first player in 15 years to run for 99 yards in the opening drive of a game. His 103 rushing yards in the first quarter is the most by an Oklahoma quarterback in a single quarter.
But Hurts can also take his time, too.
For his second touchdown of the game, on second and 11, he kept his eyes on junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and waited. He then ran to the right, keeping his eye on an evasive Lamb, and threw a teardrop to him for an effortless 39-yard touchdown. The Sooners were up 17-0 in the first quarter with 3:43 on the clock.
"He's a special player, as good as I've ever had the opportunity to coach against," UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said. "He has an answer with his feet, and he has an answer with his arm. That's what makes Jalen so difficult."
Hurts went on to throw two more touchdown passes and finished the game with 289 passing yards. What Hurts has done has given Sooner fans and his teammates a lot to think about.
The Sooners have nine more regular season games ahead, and Hurts is showing no signs of slowing down.
"We gotta be on his level," Rambo said, "because he sets the bar pretty high for us."
